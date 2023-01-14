The Jacksonville Education Foundation announced Tuesday, Jan. 10, that the organization had received a generous donation to fund three new scholarships. These scholarships are named for graduating seniors of Jacksonville High School.
The George and Geneva Williamson Memorial Scholarship Fund will annually award three $10,000 scholarships to seniors with financial need. The Williamson fund also designates $10,000 to be awarded annually as classroom grants to teachers. The $517,000, from a donor who chooses to remain anonymous, was given in memory of longtime Jacksonville residents George and Geneva Williamson.
The applications for the George and Geneva Williamson Memorial Scholarships, as well as other named JEF scholarships, will be available online and on the JHS campus beginning Thursday, Jan. 20. Scholarships will be awarded during the Academic Awards Ceremony on May 11.
Other current JEF scholarships include;
• Health Careers Scholarship, established by Marilyn Hedricks Sackett- $4500
• Salutatorian Scholarship, established by the Jacksonville Education Foundation - $4000
• Joseph Villavisencio Memorial Scholarship, established by Luke Joeckel - $2500
• Larry Garner Business Scholarship, established by Mark & Judy Cook, Matt & Kelly Montgomery, Randy & Cheryl Gorham - $1500
• Tim L. Smith Memorial Scholarship, established by his family - $1,000
• Louise Walker Memorial Scholarship, established by her family – two $1,000 scholarships
• Lon Turn Memorial Scholarship, established by Lewie and Elaine Byers - $500
• Eugene Byers Memorial Scholarship, established by Lewie and Elaine Byers - $500
• Robert Byers Memorial Scholarship, established by Lewie and Elaine Byers - $500
These JEF Named Scholarships will be awarded during the annual Athletic Banquet in May:
• Driver Bob Memorial Scholarship, established by his family - $1000
• Dick Sheffield Memorial Scholarship, established by longtime friends - $1000
• Pete Lammons, Sr. Memorial Scholarship, established by Pete Lammons, Jr. and continued by his family - $5000
The Foundation board of directors extends their thanks to the generous donors and supporters of the Education Foundation. Through them, JEF is able to directly impact Jacksonville students and teachers through the significant scholarship and grant opportunities offered through the Jacksonville Education Foundation.
For more information JEF programs and scholarships, visit jisdfoundation.org or contact the JEF Administrative Assistant, Stephanie McNeill at 903-586-651, extension 9434 or stephanie.mcneill@jisdfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.