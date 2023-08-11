Jacksonville Independent School District teachers and staff gathered for the 2023 Convocation Monday.
Guest speaker for the event, Dr. John Hodge, emphasized district employees could be “The One” to make a difference in the life of a child.
“If they meet ‘the one,’ poverty need not be a barrier to success,” Hodge said.
He spoke of childhood friends who all lived in the same neighborhood. He explained that some became successful after surviving negative influences and difficult circumstances while others failed to overcome those same obstacles. The ones who succeeded all had the same grade-school teacher.
“The entire trajectory of a child’s life can be changed by the actions of one person, and it doesn’t matter what your job title is,” Hodge said.
Hodge is president and co-founder of the Urban Learning and Leadership Center based in Hampton, Virginia.
Newly awarded Influential Indians, named at convocation, included Tamara Sandlin, Sarah Traylor, Mandy Johnston, Kathy McKinney and Jay Hooker.
Classroom grants, totaling more than $40,000, were also announced. The grants were funded by the Jacksonville Education Foundation and the generous donations of local businesses, organizations and community members.
Grant recipients and their projects, listed by donors, are:
Adopt-a-School:
Cynthia Haning/Anne Bingham, Nichols Intermediate, Storyworks for Dyslexia
Cheli Vasquez, Nichols Intermediate, Sparker’s Club Membership – Art Club
Austin Bank:
Jason Kearney, Jacksonville High School, Let’s Talk Math!
Monica Gaskin, Joe Wright Elementary, STEM and Enrichment Clubs
Austin Bank/Autry: Tiffany Hoffpauir, East Side Elementary, Reflex Math
Dairy Queen:
Chrisha Rivers, East Side, Genius Students!
Rhonda Parker, East Side, STEAM activities using cardboard
Cynthia Durrett: Erica Gresham/Rudy Jaramillo, Compass Center, Road to Technical School
Cynthia Durrett/Susan Phillips: Culinary Department, JHS, Supplies – in memory of Mary Foreman
Susan Phillips: Eva Hammock, JHS, Student Council Summer Leadership Conference
Family First: Emily Farmer, JHS, Cultural Arts – Batik supplies
Jeremy Harmel Family: Yessenia Hernandez, East Side, Holly Fults Memorial
Kiwanis:
Maria Vowell/Misty Dudley, Fred Douglass Elementary, Fine Motor Fun!
Carmen Fiscal, Joe Wright, Fourth grade Perot Museum field trip
Marcela Mendoza, West Side Elementary, light table accessories
Allyson Marshall, West Side, tabletop light panel
Lake Jacksonville Poker Run:
Brttani Howard, West Side, Leader in Me Sharpen the Saw Clubs
Tiffany Hammock/Max Dannenberg, JHS, Honor Choir (fourth and fifth grade)
Connie Nice: Colton Oliver, Nichols, Collaborative Learning in Technology World
Royon Insurance: Katie Williamson/Lorrie Covington/Jimmie Morehead, Fred Douglass, It’s a Novel Idea!
Sadler’s Marine:
Cassie Bingham/Mandy Johnston, East Side, Generation Genius
Tracey Wallace, Joe Wright, Minute Math
Michael and Brandy Traylor: Mallory Pouliasis/Randa Parker/April Cagle, East Side, Extra! Extra! Read All About GT
UT Health: Erin Reynolds, 12, JHS, scrubs for practicum health science
Preston Long, JHS, street drumline equipment
Jenna Jarmillo/Tiffanie McDaniel, Jacksonville Middle School, Summer Reading Institute
Jeri Ann Summerville, JMS, flexible seating
Jordan Chandler, Nichols, Science Club
Katherine Lacy/Amy Murphy, Nichols, Project STEM
David Hoeffner, Nichols, books for award ceremony
Yolanda Latham, Nichols, Technology Coaching in a Box
Tonya Morris, Fred Douglass, Mega Mentors
Vianey Ruiz/Adrian Morales, Fred Douglass, Hands on Spanish Practice Two Languages
Graeter/Sansom/Ramirez, Fred Douglass, Fixer Upper!
Battle/Stewart/Hunt/Quintero, Joe Wright, STEM education
First grade team, Joe Wright, Discovery Science Place
Stephanie Ganske, West Side, reading nook
Kendra McClurkin, West Side, Decoding Detectives
Brittani Howard/PK-1st grade teams, West Side, Primary Writer’s Workshop
Teresa Marion, Compass, family engagement and support
The first day of the 2023-2024 school year in the Jacksonville school district is Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.