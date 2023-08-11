Jacksonville Independent School District teachers and staff gathered for the 2023 Convocation Monday.

Guest speaker for the event, Dr. John Hodge, emphasized district employees could be “The One” to make a difference in the life of a child.

“If they meet ‘the one,’ poverty need not be a barrier to success,” Hodge said.

He spoke of childhood friends who all lived in the same neighborhood. He explained that some became successful after surviving negative influences and difficult circumstances while others failed to overcome those same obstacles. The ones who succeeded all had the same grade-school teacher.

“The entire trajectory of a child’s life can be changed by the actions of one person, and it doesn’t matter what your job title is,” Hodge said.

Hodge is president and co-founder of the Urban Learning and Leadership Center based in Hampton, Virginia.

Newly awarded Influential Indians, named at convocation, included Tamara Sandlin, Sarah Traylor, Mandy Johnston, Kathy McKinney and Jay Hooker.

Classroom grants, totaling more than $40,000, were also announced. The grants were funded by the Jacksonville Education Foundation and the generous donations of local businesses, organizations and community members.

Grant recipients and their projects, listed by donors, are:

Adopt-a-School:

Cynthia Haning/Anne Bingham, Nichols Intermediate, Storyworks for Dyslexia

Cheli Vasquez, Nichols Intermediate, Sparker’s Club Membership – Art Club

Austin Bank:

Jason Kearney, Jacksonville High School, Let’s Talk Math!

Monica Gaskin, Joe Wright Elementary, STEM and Enrichment Clubs

Austin Bank/Autry: Tiffany Hoffpauir, East Side Elementary, Reflex Math

Dairy Queen:

Chrisha Rivers, East Side, Genius Students!

Rhonda Parker, East Side, STEAM activities using cardboard

Cynthia Durrett: Erica Gresham/Rudy Jaramillo, Compass Center, Road to Technical School

Cynthia Durrett/Susan Phillips: Culinary Department, JHS, Supplies – in memory of Mary Foreman

Susan Phillips: Eva Hammock, JHS, Student Council Summer Leadership Conference

Family First: Emily Farmer, JHS, Cultural Arts – Batik supplies

Jeremy Harmel Family: Yessenia Hernandez, East Side, Holly Fults Memorial

Kiwanis:

Maria Vowell/Misty Dudley, Fred Douglass Elementary, Fine Motor Fun!

Carmen Fiscal, Joe Wright, Fourth grade Perot Museum field trip

Marcela Mendoza, West Side Elementary, light table accessories

Allyson Marshall, West Side, tabletop light panel

Lake Jacksonville Poker Run:

Brttani Howard, West Side, Leader in Me Sharpen the Saw Clubs

Tiffany Hammock/Max Dannenberg, JHS, Honor Choir (fourth and fifth grade)

Connie Nice: Colton Oliver, Nichols, Collaborative Learning in Technology World

Royon Insurance: Katie Williamson/Lorrie Covington/Jimmie Morehead, Fred Douglass, It’s a Novel Idea!

Sadler’s Marine:

Cassie Bingham/Mandy Johnston, East Side, Generation Genius

Tracey Wallace, Joe Wright, Minute Math

Michael and Brandy Traylor: Mallory Pouliasis/Randa Parker/April Cagle, East Side, Extra! Extra! Read All About GT

UT Health: Erin Reynolds, 12, JHS, scrubs for practicum health science

 

Preston Long, JHS, street drumline equipment

Jenna Jarmillo/Tiffanie McDaniel, Jacksonville Middle School, Summer Reading Institute

Jeri Ann Summerville, JMS, flexible seating

Jordan Chandler, Nichols, Science Club

Katherine Lacy/Amy Murphy, Nichols, Project STEM

David Hoeffner, Nichols, books for award ceremony

Yolanda Latham, Nichols, Technology Coaching in a Box

Tonya Morris, Fred Douglass, Mega Mentors

Vianey Ruiz/Adrian Morales, Fred Douglass, Hands on Spanish Practice Two Languages

Graeter/Sansom/Ramirez, Fred Douglass, Fixer Upper!

Battle/Stewart/Hunt/Quintero, Joe Wright, STEM education

First grade team, Joe Wright, Discovery Science Place

Stephanie Ganske, West Side, reading nook

Kendra McClurkin, West Side, Decoding Detectives

Brittani Howard/PK-1st grade teams, West Side, Primary Writer’s Workshop

Teresa Marion, Compass, family engagement and support

The first day of the 2023-2024 school year in the Jacksonville school district is Tuesday, Aug. 15.

