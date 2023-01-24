Fifty-six students from Jacksonville’s four elementary schools performed in a joint choir performance Saturday. Organized and directed by Jacksonville High School choir director Tiffany Hammock, members of the group were recommended by each school’s music director. Schools represented include Joe Wright, Fred Douglass, East Side and West side: all elementary schools.
Hammock was assisted by Erin Blankenship, Jacksonville Middle School choir director, and Max Dannenburg, Nichols Intermediate School choir director. Additionally, JHS Band Director Preston Parker performed a solo rendition of the song he originally wrote and arranged for the Jacksonville Sesquicentennial Chorus, “The Jacksonville Song.”
“Each elementary has a music teacher,” Hammock said. “I asked them to recommend the top 20 fourth grade singers. I sent a letter to the parents of those students, and the parents were the ones to decide to register their children for the performance.”
Student volunteers who are members of the JHS Choir helped to work with the students at choir rehearsals.
The four songs performed by the choir included: “Viva la Musica,” by Michael Praetorius; “To Joy (Beethoven’s Ode to Joy),” arrangement by Albrecht and Althouse; “All the Beautiful Colors,” traditional arranged by Donnelly and Strid;” and The Jacksonville Song.
Hammock said she came up with the idea for the joint choir a few years ago, and began applying for a grant, which was approved this year by Jacksonville Educational Foundation, with donations from the Todd Burton Memorial Fund, Mr. and Mrs. John Williams and Mrs. Susan Phillips. The funds were used to purchase performance t-shirts for the students and workers, performance music and rehearsal supplies.
Elementary Honor Choir members included: Kendall Alt, Kaylee Alvarez, Harper Blakeney, Perri Bolton, Hailey Brumit, Citlali Calvillo, Keira Cassady, Brooklyn Dean, Jazmin Escareno, Brandon Espinoza, Aubree Esquivek, Amar’E Fuller, Lane Glover, Aiden Graeter.
Also included were: Jasmine Gregory, Layla Griffin, Lucy Griffin, Peyton Guidry, Brinlee Hallum, Nievahya Hill, Luke Holcomb, Kauldon Holman, Jaylah Ibarra, Kenia Jaramillo, Jace Johnson, Nevaeh Kelley, Ian Lara and John Lett.
Also included in the elementary choir were: M’yriah McCuin, Clayton Mitref, Braylee Moses, Ayden Parish, Joycelyn Perez, Alora Price, Liam Ramirez, Michael Rangel, Jayden Resendiz, Jimmy Rodriquez, Bailee Rogers, Jasmin Salazar Servin, Christian Sandoval and Xyleigh Schmidt.
Also included were: Lilianna Shugart, Mayson Smith-Lepelley, Jaxon Snider, Natalie Stemm, Westin Stringham, Jaxyn Strom, Jadiel Suarez, Natalie Swearingen, Alina Swedoski, Marissa Torres, Baylee Valenzuela, Tennison Vining, Kenzie Warren and Abby Weathers.
