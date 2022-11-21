Jacksonville FFA finished third among the 37 competing schools that attended the Area IX Leadership Contest last week at Stephen F. Austin. Jacksonville had 24 students competing on eight different teams. Six of the eight teams placed in the top four of their respective contests, including two students who qualified for state competition.
Contest finishes by Jacksonville FFA members include:
First – Marely Corona, Jr. Spanish Creed Speaking, state qualifier
Second – Maecy Smith, Job Interview Contest, state qualifier
Third – Kevin Sandoval, Sr. Spanish Creed Speaking
Fourth – Ty Chandler, Natalie Gomez, Clair Gill, Thad Hoffpauir, Jorge Perez, Uriel Rosales; Ag Issues Contest
Fourth – Jade Pacheco (sixth), Xavier Arterburn (ninth), Jessica Sims, Kaitlynn Wetsell, Sr. FFA Quiz
Fourth – Madison Washam (fourth), Kaylee Douglass, Andi Beall, Cali Leon, Jr. FFA Quiz
Seventh – Natalie Gomez, Sr. Creed Speaking
Eighth – Charlee Willis, Madison Washam, Andi Beall, Addison Hoffpauir, Trey George, Jessie Ellis, Shiloh Lustig, Kaylee Douglass; Jr. Chapter Conducting
State qualifiers Corona and Smith will compete in the Texas FFA State LDE contest Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3, at Sam Houston State University.
“We are extremely proud of our kids and their success this year,” stated Jim Steward, Ag science teacher. “We have some great kids in our FFA program.”
