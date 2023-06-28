The Jacksonville Fire Department has scheduled Splash Day 2023 for Saturday, July 29, at the Nichols Green splash pad, 1215 Heritage Drive. The event is free to the public.
The fire department will utilize one of their trucks to spray water onto the splash pad during the 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. festivity, providing attendees a way to cool off during the summer heat. The event also provides an opportunity for residents to meet some of the fire-fighters who serve the city.
Tacos will be served from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. by Taqeria Torres. The food is sponsored by the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation and Taqeria Torres.
Operating hours for the splash pad are from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. every day of the week.
For information on Nichols Green Park or other city parks, visit jacksonvilletx.org/177/Parks-Facilities.
