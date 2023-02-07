Dennis Kenney, a beekeeper and Master Gardener, was the recent speaker at a Jacksonville Garden Club meeting. He is pictured with Vice President Sandra Dickerson. He gave a presentation on the ‘Importance of Pollination’ and provided facts about the Monarch Butterfly. He also spoke of Apis Gardens AgriLife Organic Farm, a locally owned and operated beekeeping company. They are certified with the Texas Apiary Inspection Service and certified to remove bees from the counties of Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Nacogdoches, Rusk and Smith.
For information about the Jacksonville Garden Club, find the organization on Facebook. The Club can be contacted at 903-339-1395 or by email to sjdicker1618@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.