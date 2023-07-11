The Jacksonville Garden Club recently donated reading glasses to the Lions Club.
Garden Club members collected, and donated, 100 pairs of glasses to be refurbished by the Lions Club and given to people in need. Presenting the donation were Vice President Sandra Dickerson (left) and President Grace Hibbard. Lauren Miller received the donation on behalf of the Lions Club.
For more information on the Jacksonville Garden Club, visit jacksonvillegardenclub.org or view the Jacksonville Garden Club Facebook page.
For information about Lions Club International, visit lionsclubs.org or for information on the local club, find Jacksonville Lions Club on Facebook.
