The Jacksonville Garden Club recently donated to local nonprofits, Gateway Community Partners, HOPE Jacksonville and The Clothes Closet and More. Member Barbara Boren presented the checks on behalf of the club.
The Jacksonville Garden Club is for women who love gardening and promotes this passion, as well as floral design, horticulture, landscaping, environmental concerns and garden therapy. Monthly meetings are held at which informative educational programs are presented.
The club also encourages civic responsibility through fundraising for scholarships, given to graduating seniors of Jacksonville High School, and donations provided to nonprofit organizations.
The club established the Patriotic Pathway at Buckner Parker as a means to honor and memorialize military veterans. Bricks can be purchased through the club to be added to the walkway.
For more information about the Jacksonville Garden Club, visit jacksonvillegardenclub.org or find the organization on Facebook.
For questions or to contact the club, send email to sjdicker1618@yahoo.com or call 903-339-1395.
