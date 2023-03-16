The Jacksonville Garden Club hosted Pamela Duke as the guest speaker for their March meeting.
Duke demonstrated how to make beautiful container of flowers and herbs for one’s flower garden or patio. She informed the group about soil, fertilizer, sun, planter sizes and which plants are suitable for containers and the placement of containers. Duke also spoke about mixing one’s own soil and the proper containers to use.
Duke is the owner of Butterfly Barn, located at 664 N. Bolton, in Jacksonville.
The Jacksonville Garden Club is for women who love gardening to provide camaraderie, informative programs and fundraisers. The club provides scholarships and works towards beautifying the city.
For more information about the Jacksonville Garden Club, visit jacksonvillegardenclub.org or the Jacksonville TEXAS Garden Club Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.