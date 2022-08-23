The Jacksonville Garden Club selected the “Most Beautiful Yard” for the month. The honor went to Mike Najjar, who lives on San Antonio Street.
“The back yard was full of pretty flowers,” said the ladies that judged the yard.
Garden club member Mary Richardson is pictured with homeowner Najjar.
For information regarding the Jacksonville Garden Club, visit jacksonvillegardenclub.org or the organization’s Facebook page. The group can be reached by calling 903-339-1395 or by email sent to sjdicker1618@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.