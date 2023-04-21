The Jacksonville Garden Club will be selling raffle tickets outside Walmart, 1311 S. Jackson, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22. The cost is $5 per ticket or $20 for five tickets, giving the purchaser a chance to win a $500 cash prize.
The money raised will assist the Garden Club in their mission to beautify Jacksonville by planting flowers in local parks and keeping the parks clean, to make them more inviting. In 2020, the club established the Patriotic Pathway at Buckner Park, a brick-lined path that serves as a memorial and honors military veterans.
The club has also provided monetary donations to charitable organizations, as well as scholarships for graduating Jacksonville High School seniors.
The raffle drawing is set for Thursday, May 4.
For more information about the Jacksonville Garden Club, visit jacksonvillegardenclub.org or find the organization on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.