Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Angelina, Cherokee and Nacogdoches Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1145 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 161.0 feet, Expect minor flooding with the gravel parking lot flooded and water beginning to overflow the gravel road where it widens into the parking lot. Also expect about a foot of overflow across the left bank of the Angelina River looking downstream. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 160.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 161.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&