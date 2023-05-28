The Jacksonville Garden Club recently presented awards for both club members and the general public.
The club presents annual awards for club members, as well as a most beautiful yard winner for three months during the summer.
Sassy Cox, who lives on Lenora St., was the non-club member presented the Most Beautiful Yard award.
Member awards were given to:
• Joyce Henry, CR 1428, Most Beautifully Landscaped
• Sandra Dickerson, Fairway, Yard of the Month Project
• Jeanie Norris, CR 3214, Most Improved Yard
Each of the awards are given in hopes of encouraging and promoting yard maintenance and beautification, according to a club representative.
The Jacksonville Garden Club is a civic organization that works to beautify the city, supports local non-profit organizations, provides scholarships to students graduating from Jacksonville High School, organizes the annual Veteran’s Day. The club also created the Patriotic Pathway, located in Buckner park, made from commemorative bricks honoring military service members.
For more information about the Jacksonville Garden Club, visit jacksonvillegardenclub.org or the organization’s Facebook page.
For questions concerning membership or to purchase a commemorate brick, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
