The Jacksonville Garden Club has presented Ray Penn with Most Beautiful Yard award for July. Penn, who lives on O’Keefe Road has a variety of flowers, a lucious vegetable garden and a fruit orchard. “It is quite obvious that he loves gardening,” said a member of the club. Penn is pictured with club members Sandra Dickerson and Jeanne Norris and with some of his many plants.
featured
Jacksonville Garden Club presents monthly award
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- College Football: DeShawn McCuin transfers to San Diego State
- Jacksonville man dies in Rusk County traffic accident
- Missing Jacksonville girl returned home
- Cherokee County man convicted of sex trafficking teens in Tyler area
- Two-vehicle wreck results in property damage, no injuries
- Yankees' Domingo Germain throws first perfect game since 2012
- District 9-4A-I Football Preview: Indians will be one of the youngest teams in the league
- House fire claims the life of Carthage High School football player
- AAU Basketball: A&V Elite competing for championship of ‘Ballin’ at the Beach’ tourney
- Jacksonville, Bullard graduates selected for 84th Rangerette line
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.