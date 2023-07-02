The Jacksonville Garden Club has presented Ray Penn with Most Beautiful Yard award for July. Penn, who lives on O’Keefe Road has a variety of flowers, a lucious vegetable garden and a fruit orchard. “It is quite obvious that he loves gardening,” said a member of the club. Penn is pictured with club members Sandra Dickerson and Jeanne Norris and with some of his many plants.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you