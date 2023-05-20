The Jacksonville Garden Club recently conducted a raffle and awarded winners their prizes.
The first place winner was Sue Buford, of Tyler, who was presented a $500 cash award. Second place was Bailey Godwin of San Antonio and third went to Jason Poff of Houston.
The Garden Club is a civic organization that works to beautify the city, supports local non-profit organizations and provides scholarships to students graduating from Jacksonville High School.
The club plants flowers at Buckner Park and organizes the annual Veteran’s Day event held in the park.
The Patriotic Pathway, located in Buckner Park, is a project of the Garden Club created to honor area veterans. Bricks are purchased to commemorate those who served in any of the country’s military branches and added to the path in honor or memory of service members.
The group has provided items for the elderly in local nursing homes.
For more information about the Jacksonville Garden Club, visit jacksonvillegardenclub.org or the organization’s Facebook page.
For questions concerning membership or to purchase a commemorate brick, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.