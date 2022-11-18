Members of the Jacksonville Garden Club gathered at Postmasters Coffee Tuesday, Nov. 15, to create Christmas wreaths. The wreaths, 25 in all, were a labor of love and generosity.
The Garden Club attempts to do something each year at Christmas for a nursing home. This year, the wreaths created by club members will be delivered to the Jacksonville Healthcare Center to be distributed to residents on Dec. 1.
“It was a fun gathering of creative minds and the beginning of the Christmas Season,” said Sandra Dickerson, Vice President of the Jacksonville Garden Club.
