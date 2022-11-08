The Jacksonville Garden Club will host its third annual Patriotic Pathway Celebration, honoring veterans, at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Buckner Park, located on Newbern Street. The public is invited to attend and help thank veterans for their service.
“Our goal is honor all veterans on this day,” stated Sandra Dickerson of the Garden Club.
A rifle salute will be provided by members of the Marine Corps League #1381 of Jacksonville after the playing of “Taps.”
Local veteran James Arthur Terry will be presented a special award by the club. Terry is a Bronze Star recipient who served 20 years in the United States Air Force.
The Jacksonville High School Varsity Choir will perform during the ceremony and Mike Kellogg will entertain on the saxophone.
“We hope this event gets better and better each year,” Dickerson stated.
The Patriotic Pathway Celebration began in 2020 after the Garden Club realized there was not a park in town that recognized veterans. Patsy Dawson, also known as the Flag Lady, contacted the organization about two commemorative bricks that she wanted placed in the ground, according to Dickerson.
With the assistance of Brandon Worley, City Parks Department, the Patriotic Pathway became a reality. The city furnished the concrete walk and the Club furnished the flag pole and American flag.
The club continues to sell commemorative bricks to honor veterans. The bricks are placed at the pathway and cost $50 each, and include the service member’s name, rank, branch of service and years served.
