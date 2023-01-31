pexels-frank-meriño-3221394.jpg

Editor's Note: This article was updated to indicate the change in meeting place.

The Jacksonville Garden Club will meet Thursday, Feb. 2, at First United Methodist Church, 1031 Loop 456.

For those arriving early, visitation will run from 9 a.m. until the 9:30 a.m. start of the program. The guest speaker is Dennis Kenney, founder of Jacksonville Area Beekeepers. He will speak on the “Importance of Pollinators.”

At 10 a.m., the club will conduct its business meeting.

This is an open meeting and the public is invited to attend.

The purpose of the Jacksonville Garden Club is to provide camaraderie with women who love gardening. For more information about the Jacksonville Garden Club, visit jacksonvillegardenclub.org or find the organization on Facebook.

