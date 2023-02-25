Lexi Green models grace and poise – and makeup and clothes.
The 2016 graduate of Jacksonville High School attended Tyler Jr. College after graduation, earning her associate’s degree. From TJC, she moved to the Dallas area and completed her education, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.
While still in Dallas, Green became interested in modeling, and decided to she wanted to check further into opportunities to model in the DFW area.
“I got on Instagram and found out there was a power shoot going on in Fort Worth with a collective of models and photographers,” she said. “My boyfriend went with me, just to make sure everything was on the up-and-up, and I started this career by using the shots taken that day to begin basically marketing myself.”
Green’s boyfriend, Blake Lynch, is currently a linebacker in the Arizona Cardinals franchise, but formerly with the Minnesota Vikings. Before that, he played for the Baylor Bears. Because of his schedule, and Green’s frequent modeling stints, they occasionally have to spend time away from each other.
Recently, Green landed a modeling session in Los Angeles. She has an agent for her California visits, but for most of her stints, she makes her own arrangements.
“I want to get more into content creation,” she said. “With content creation, I can use a digital format to monetize off the platform I’ve built.”
Green explained that using a digital platform allows her to choose different brands, different people, to promote herself.
Not that she needs a lot of promotion. The 25-year-old has already modeled for Chris Appleton’s hair brand, “Color Wow!” She has also modeled makeup for Jeffrey Starr cosmetics.
She was chosen to appear in Nick Cannon’s Wild-n-Out television broadcast during a Dallas area audition. The series auditions different girls in different cities, so it was a short stint, but nonetheless, an achievement for the Jacksonville native.
Before her interest in modeling, Green considered pursuing a career in music, following the footsteps of her paternal grandparents, Johnnie and Trish Helm. The duo often sings together at various functions, and Johnnie Helm and his twin, Tommy Helm, are the producers of Spirit & Understanding. The S&U label also spawned Damascus Road, a band that toured during the ‘70s Jesus Music movement. Although Damascus Road no longer performs, the Helms and their band members now play under the Johnnie Helm Band label.
From that inspiration, Green began singing at an early age, and was noted in an earlier edition of the JDP when she was twelve, with her performance at the annual Relay for Life, opening with The Star-Spangled Banner. Additionally, she has appeared in several Cherokee County Civic Theater productions, and sung at the Tomato Fest and other events around town. She also has dabbled in songwriting, another inherited trait from her Big Daddy, as she calls her grandfather.
In her modeling career, Green credits much of her success to Jessy Jay, a photographer who encouraged her to follow her dreams. Because of the portfolio she has built, Green is able to shift her focus to the modeling jobs she wants.
“Many people don’t really realize how important technology can be,” she said. “I work in E-com and contact clothing brands, hair care, makeup brands; the people who need you to model their products.
“I’m not tall enough for runway work,” she laughed.
Green said she agrees with the importance of recognizing Black History month. “It’s a way to honor history and the background of achievements by figures in the black community. I think it is more of a positive aspect, and it feels fulfilling to me now that I have been a part of the more positive narrative.
“I am also obsessed with Rihanna,” she said. “I feel like she is fearless and unapologetically herself. She is able to block out any negativity about her. I aspire to be like her and other black women.”
“My mom and my grandmas are the biggest inspiration in my life, though,” she said. “Even though they have had to persevere through some weak points and hard things, they still spread that love and light.”
Green’s brother, Dylan, was killed in a car accident in 2019, and she said that tragedy also inspired her in her journey.
“I feel like it made me realize how precious time is and that I should use it wisely and choose to live life with no regrets or ‘what ifs,’” she said.
She is the daughter of Natalie Helm and Desmond Green, and granddaughter of Frank Green and the late Shirley Green, along with her other grandparents, Johnnie and Trish Helm.
While a young student at JISD, she enjoyed studying about and admiring Albert Einstein. “He said, ‘The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious. It is the source of all true art and science.’” She said at the time that she thought she understood what he meant.
“I think it means we never know something till we find it out for ourselves. The mystery keeps us wanting more and unlocks the key to an open door you’ve been waiting for all your life,” she said.
And now that she has walked through that door, she intends to keep going.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.