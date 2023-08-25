The Sherman Symphony Orchestra has named Aaron Bucy as its first full-time Executive Director. Bucy, a 1995 Jacksonville High School graduate, was appointed following a unanimous vote by their Board of Directors.
Bucy will be responsible for overseeing the organization's administrative operations, as well as developing and executing strategic plans to further the orchestra's mission.
"I am thrilled to be joining the Sherman Symphony Orchestra as their new Executive Director," Bucy said. "As a lifelong fan of symphony performances around the country, I have long admired the orchestra's commitment to artistic excellence and community engagement. I look forward to working with the board, staff, and musicians to build on that legacy."
Bucy has three degrees from Grayson College, including one in business administration. He is completing a bachelor of science degree in Human Resources Management and is in his final semester with Western Governors University.
A small business owner and developer for the past 10 years in Sherman, Bucy still owns the Bucy Group of Companies which operates a legal service, publishing company and aerial drone service.
Prior to accepting the executive director position, he served as a senior level human resource employee for the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
The Sherman Symphony Orchestra Association is a local 501(c)3 designated non-profit, with a Board of Directors that oversees the operations of the 58-year-old orchestra, including educational programs and artistic programs. The organization oversees the production of seven to nine symphony concerts each season which includes approximately seven classical symphonies, two “pops” symphonies for the Christmas season and two children’s concerts.
Prior to hiring Bucy, the orchestra had two part-time directors over the last 10 years. Before that time, the orchestra was managed by volunteers and the music director.
Bucy arrives just in time for the 2023 -2024 concert season ticket sales, season marketing and many other details that the start of a new season entails. The first concert is scheduled for Oct. 28, with the final performance slated for April 27, 2024.
"It's a busy time, but we are excited to have new leadership and new ideas," said Music Director Daniel Dominick.
