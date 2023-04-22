Jacksonville High School choir students recently competed in the UIL Region 21 Concert and Sight-reading contest, bringing home three Sweepstakes trophies and a First Division plaque.
“It has been over 15 years since the choir program brought home so many awards from UIL Concert and Sight-reading,” Choir Director Tiffany Hammock stated. “It’s an exciting time to be part of the JHS Choir.”
A first division rating is the highest rating which can be achieved in UIL music competitions. A sweepstakes trophy in UIL choir competition indicates the highest honor was achieved both concert and sight-reading performances.
The first period non-varsity treble choir, fourth period non varsity treble choir and the non-varsity tenor/bass choirs each earned a sweepstakes trophy. The varsity mixed choir received a First Division plaque for sight reading.
The concert pieces performed by each choir were:
• First Period Non-Varsity Treble: Ai Hai Yo (Chinese Folk Song), Sing Alleluia, Wishing Star
• Fourth Period Non-Varsity Treble: Ai Hai Yo (Chinese Folk Song), Raindrops, Wishing Star
• Non-Varsity Tenor/Bass: Kyrie Eleison, Red River Valley, Polly Wolly Doodle
• Varsity Mixed Choir: Ahrirang (Korean Folk Song), I Am A Poet, Beautiful Dreamer
“I am elated,” Hammock stated of the results. “It is a huge boost to our confidence and validates that we are doing a superior job working daily toward choral excellence. This was a first sweepstakes achievement for every non-varsity choir member. Division 1 scores and Sweepstakes trophies are a great accomplishment for our choirs and students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.