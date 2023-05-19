The Jacksonville Independent School District has changed the time of the high school graduation, which will now begin at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19. Gates will open at 6 p.m. to begin seating.
A statement from the district states the change in time is due to predicted weather forecasts.
District officials request those attending the graduation to remember the Tomato Bowl clear bag policy as well as the no balloons or noisemakers inside the stadium policy.
