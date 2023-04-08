The Jacksonville Independent School District announced a list of winners from the District 18-4A Academic UIL Competition, hosted by Jacksonville High School on Saturday, March 25.
Individual winners, earning first through third, advance to the regional competition, as do the four top-scoring individuals participating in team events. In all, 17 Jacksonville High School students are eligible to compete at the regional meet, which will be conducted Saturday, April 22, at Stephen F. Austin State University.
Winners of the District competition, by school, were:
• 1st – Jacksonville High School
• 2nd – Palestine High School
• 3rd – Hudson High School
• 4th – Rusk High School
• 5th – Bullard High School
Jacksonville students who have advanced to the Regional competition are listed by contest.
Calculator applications
• 1st - Juan Pablo Hernandez
• 2nd - Claudia Mireles
Top Team Members
1. Juan Pablo Hernandez
2. Claudia Mireles
3. Oliver Cumbie
4. Greg Bevill
Current Events: 3rd, Ryan McCown
Number Sense:
• 1st - Nicholas Patel
• 2nd - Juan Pablo Hernandez
Top Team Members
1. Nicholas Patel
2. Juan Pablo Hernandez
3. Greg Bevill
4. Yael Aldama
Spelling and Vocabulary
• 3rd - Dorelly Saldana
• 4th - Myra Hernandez
• 5th - Jennifer Lopez
Top Team Members
1. Dorelly Saldana
2. Myra Hernandez
3. Jennifer Lopez
Science
• 2nd - Juan Pablo Hernandez
• 3rd - Nicholas Patel
• Alternate – Dakoda Whiteley
Top Team Members
1. Juan Pablo Hernandez
2. Nicholas Patel
3. Dakoda Whiteley
4. Yael Aldama
Top Biology Score: Juan Pablo Hernandez
Top Chemistry Score: Dakoda Whiteley
Journalism: Top team of all schools
Editorial Writing
• 1st - Alyssa Wright
• 2nd - Liliana Valdez
• Alternate - Brooklynn Williams
Feature Writing
• 1st - Camden Fontenot
• 2nd - Caelen Saultanov
• Alternate - Liliana Valdez
Headline Writing
• 1st - Camden Fontenot
• 2nd - Nattalie Tavera
• Alternate - Caelen Saultanov
News Writing
• 1st - Nattalie Tavera
• 2nd - Camden Fontenot
• 3rd - Brooklynn Williams
Copy Editing:
• 1st - Caelen Saultanov
• 3rd - Brooklynn Williams
• Alternate - Nattalie Tavera
Other students, who will not advance to the regional meet but finished in the top six slots, earning points for the Jacksonville team, include:
• Oliver Cumbie - 4th, Calculator
• Rebecca Fails - 4th, Ready Writing
• Mary Mooney - 4th, Literary Criticism
• Greg Bevill - 5th, Calculator; 5th, Number Sense
• Juan Pablo Hernandez - 5th, Math
• Emily Martinez - 5th, Social Studies
• Claudia Mireles - 5th, Literary Criticism
• Aliyah Castro - 6th, Informative speaking
• Jade Pacheco - 6th, Ready Writing
• Nicholas Patel - 6th, Calculator
Academic UIL coaches for the Jacksonville High School team include Jan Gowin, Jason Kearney, Pennie Tubb, Andrea Earle, James Westbrook, Ariana Alvarez, Melissa Vining and Allison Powell.
