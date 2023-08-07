In preparation for the opening of the city’s new civic center, Jacksonville has hired Hannah Stiles to serve as the civic center manager.
Stiles was chosen from 15 applicants for the position based on her previous work experience and interview, according to information provided by Daniel Sequin, Director of Communications and Tourism.
Originally from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Stiles and her husband Sam moved to Jacksonville from the Austin area, where she gained experience in marketing, sales, event planning and promotions through her employment with different med spa companies. Her event planning and managerial experience were highlighted in an announcement posted to the city’s Facebook page.
A portion of the announcement, setting high hopes on Stiles’ abilities, read:
“With a profound commitment to excellence, she now sets her sights on the future, ensuring our new event center is an inviting possible home for all future events for the people of Jacksonville and surrounding areas. Hannah is ready to lead with a steadfast determination to curate exceptional occasions that leave a lasting impact on the community and clients alike.”
Although renovations at the civic center are not anticipated to be complete until early November, Stiles is already scheduling events for the as yet unnamed, new facility.
