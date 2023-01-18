The third Monday of January is a federal holiday celebrating the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the famed civil rights leader. Residents of Jacksonville gathered to honor his work and his memory.
Beginning at the Jacksonville Public Library, approximately 70 people sang “We Shall Overcome” as they marched up Commerce Street, continuing north on Main Street until they arrived at Sweet Union Baptist Church. With additional people meeting at the church, about 100 people were in attendance for the special Martin Luther King Day program.
Charlie Mae Esco served as moderator for the event, introducing the various speakers.
The congregation sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” followed by a speech from Letitia Horace, who spoke referenced the second sentence of the Declaration of Independence, indicating the ideal regarding “all men being created equal” has yet to be fully acknowledged.
“As Martin Luther King said, ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere’,” Horace quoted.
She concluded that each person has a choice to continue the fight to obtain equality for all, or to stand on the sidelines.
Esco called for a volunteer to recite King’s “I Have a Dream Speech,” as the individual scheduled to do so was not present. Clara Taylor stepped up, giving an impassioned reading of the speech.
Other portions of the program included poem recitations by several youth, a praise dance and a message by Bro. Kelvin L. Dansby, Seminary Heights Church of Christ.
The overall message of the day was that the “dream” continues today.
