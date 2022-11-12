The Jacksonville Garden Club conducted its third annual Veterans Day Celebration Friday at Buckner Park. Although normally held at the flag pole where the Patriotic Pathway has been installed, this year’s event was moved to the pavilion due to the rain.
Mike Kellogg opened the event with his saxophone rendition of the Armed Forces Medley.
Members of Marine Corp League #1381, including Bob Martin, Shannon Murphrey, David Edwards, Dennis Strickland, Rodney Wallace and Roy Shamblin, provided a rifle salute. After which, league member Ron Seeton played TAPS.
The Jacksonville Varsity Choir sang throughout the event, beginning with the National Anthem. Other songs included “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless America.”
Mayor Randy Gorham spoke on the gratitude we should express to those who have served.
Representatives of the Military Veteran Peer Network were present and reminded those present of their services.
The highlight of the event was the presentation of a plaque honoring James Arthur Terry for his 20 years of service to the U.S. Air Force. The plaque was presented by 1st Lt. Philip Hise. Sandra Dickerson, Vice President of the Jacksonville Garden Club, extended the organizations gratitude for Terry’s service.
Born in Payne Springs, Texas, on March 21, 1935, Terry moved to Jacksonville at a very early age.
He served in the USAF from 1953 to 1973, first serving in Denver and becoming an instructor of nuclear weapons. He served in England,, Turkey, Philippines and Maryland handling explosives ordinance disposal.
Terry went to Udorn Thailand in Air Command Wing, later called “Special Operations.” He then served in Laos before moving to Osan Korea, where he worked with missiles.
He completed his 20 year career in Jacksonville, Ark. as a technical sergeant of missiles and special weapons.
Terry was presented the Bornze Star for Heroism in 1969.
Attendees were reminded that commemorative bricks were available. These bricks are inscribed with the names of veterans, along with their rank, years of service and military branch. They are installed as part of the Patriotic Pathway at the Buckner Park flagpole. For those interested in purchasing bricks, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-372-6437.
