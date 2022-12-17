The Jacksonville city council approved an ordinance increasing the water and wastewater rates beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
The most recent utility rate increase by the city occurred in January 2018. The council, in May of this year, approved a water and wastewater rate study by NewGen Solutions and Strategies. NewGen’s preliminary report was presented to the finance committee in November. On Dec. 8, the city council conducted a workshop where NewGen provided their final recommendations to council in the form of a five-year rate plan for water and wastewater rates.
As the current water and wastewater utility fund will not be able to met existing debt obligations, the increased rates were considered. Goals of the new rate system included ensuring water rates covered water and wastewater rates cover wastewater expenses individually, ensure an equitable balance between commercial and residential rates and consideration for low- and fixed-income residents.
City Manger James Hubbard reported the average residential consumer uses approximately 6,000 gallons of water and wastewater per month. Combined, an average increase would be $5.35 per month. For the average commercial user, at 30,000 gallons per month, the total increase would be $83.18. This rate remains well below what Bullard, Palestine, Henderson charges customers.
For the information presented at the meeting regarding the water and wastewater rates, along with the approved ordinance specifying rates, visit the agenda center on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org/636/Agendas-Minutes.
Other items approved by council were:
An ordinance updating Chapter 9 of the city charter, regarding sanitation issues;
An ordinance initiating the voter-approved 2% venue tax on hotel stays;
A city personnel policy regarding short-term disability leave;
A city personnel policy updating employee compensation and advancement;
Hubert Glass Oil as bulk fuel provider for the city;
BCBU for cemetery mowing services;
Ana Lab for lab testing at the water and sewer plants;
A work order agreement with KSA Engineering for sandblasting and repainting of Water Well #3, located near 302 E. Tena;
The consent agenda.
A public hearing, to receive comments regarding the city’s pursuit of a federal Community Development Block Grant, garnered no response. The funds, up to $350,000, are being sought for two possible infrastructure improvements, Sycamore Street sewer improvements, from Hwy 79 to Sunset Ave., and replacement of the Tremont St. lift station.
Shane Pace, President of Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation, named Pebblebrook Apartments as the Business of the Month. Apartment Manager Tiffany Billingsly was present to receive the award on behalf of Pebblebrook.
“I can tell you my personal experience when I moved here December of last year, it was challenging to find a home. There’s not a whole lot on the market and what is available goes really quickly,” Pace said. “Having something like Pebblebrook in our community is great for those folks who are looking to relocate to Jacksonville or just looking for an option that might not be available of this class and size and scale.”
Pebblebrook is located at 613 E. Loop 456 and the complex consists of 128 one- and two-bedroom units.
Shannon Smyrle addressed the council during the citizen’s participation portion of the meeting. She expressed her displeasure with the new garbage bins, stating they were too heavy for people her age to be hauling around. She stated her desire to be able to sign up for private garbage service in lieu of the current city-procured service.
Mayor Randy Gorham announced the National Night Out event, held in October, was second in the nation for cities with a population of 5,00 to 15,000 people.
During the city manager’s report, Hubbard reminded the public abut the new trash cart rollout, the ongoing auction of old fire station equipment, and the lake lot auction.
Hubbard announced the time capsule burial ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, beginning at city hall, 315 S. Ragsdale, and concluding at Hazel Tilton Park, which is within walking distance of the city hall. Also mentioned was the progress on several grants related which will be used to fund improvements in a number of parks throughout the city.
