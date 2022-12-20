Jacksonville Independent School District officials announced that the district received a rating of “A” for “Superior Achievement” under Texas’ School FIRST financial accountability rating system. The “Superior Achievement” rating is the state’s highest, demonstrating the quality of Jacksonville ISD’s financial management and reporting system.
This is the 19th year of School FIRST (Financial Accountability Rating System of Texas), a financial
accountability system for Texas school districts developed by the Texas Education Agency in response to Senate Bill 875 of the 76th Texas Legislature in 1999 and amendments under House Bill 5, 83rd Texas Legislature, Regular Session, 2013. The primary goal of School FIRST is to achieve quality performance in the management of school districts’ financial resources, a goal made more significant due to the complexity of accounting associated with Texas’ school finance system.
“We couldn’t be more proud of Jacksonville ISD’s School FIRST rating,” said Jacksonville ISD CFO, Luke Ocker. “This rating shows that our district is accountable not only for our students’ success, but also for achieving our goals in a cost-effective and efficient manner.”
Superintendent Brad Stewart adds, “Jacksonville ISD has a long history and is known state-wide for excellence in school finance. We are proud to continue that trajectory, and feel we have a superior business office dedicated to maintaining that level of excellence. This is the 19th consecutive year JISD has received a superior rating, actually since the inception of the FIRST rating”.
The Texas Education Agency assigned one of four financial accountability ratings to Texas school
districts, with the highest being “A” for “Superior Achievement,” followed by “B” for “Above-Standard Achievement,” “C” for “Standard Achievement” and “F” for “Substandard Achievement.” Jacksonville ISD has achieved the highest rating every year since FIRST was implemented.
