The Jacksonville Independent School District’s board of trustees voted Aug. 30, to approve a total tax rate of $1.2496 per $100 valuation for 2022-2023, an overall decrease of $0.0688 from 2021-2022. This total tax accounts for a maintenance and operations rate of $0.8546 and an interest and sinking rate of $0.3950.
While decreasing the tax rate for property owners, trustees also unanimously approved a budget that included a pay increase for district employees. The general fund, $47,403,100, covers payroll costs, professional and contracted services, supplies and materials, other operating expenses and capital outlay. The greatest expense from this fund is payroll, $40,300,759, which includes a 3% midpoint raise for all staff. This equates to a $1,750 raise for teachers. The starting teacher pay has also been increased, from $44,660 to $45,550.
The district and campus accountability ratings were reviewed and two principals, Jacksonville High School’s Ben Peacock and East Side Elementary’s Jodi Alderete were recognized on behalf of their respective campuses, each having received the Closing the Gaps distinction. The district received an overall score of B/86, one point better than 2018-2019, the last year for which assessment scores were completed.
A commitment of general and special revenue funds was authorized, as well as a resolution specifying the amounts per fund. The three funds specifically noted, along with the designated amounts were for technology replacement, $5 million; district facility repair, $2.5 million; and post ESSER contingency, $500,000. The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency funds were temporary grants established by the U.S. Congress in order to assist schools with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, the board approved use of remaining funds from the 2017 bond issue, along with interest earned, for safety and security upgrades for non-personnel related expenses. After completing all the projects associated with the bond, the district had realized a savings under the maximum guaranteed prices of roughly $434,000, according to Chief Financial Officer Luke Ocker. The proceeds of the bond also generated interest earnings of about $553,000 during the life of the bond project. Together, the savings and interest total approximately $987,000.
“Our district is continuing to assess our safety and security needs by meeting with our campuses, holding safety and security team meetings, and responding to any and all mandates directed by the TEA,” Ocker stated. “We will address those needs with the bond funds as they are identified, but we won't know the total amount of those funds that we will end up spending until all the upgrades are complete.”
Other items approved by the board included:
• A budget amendment to move monies into appropriate funds as a matter of closing out the 2021-2022 budget year,
• The annual Region VII purchasing cooperative interlocal agreement and resolution,
• A list of purchasing cooperatives used by JISD,
• An updated 2022-2023 Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System list of appraisers,
• The amended 2022-2023 compensation plan, and
• The consent agenda.
Board members also agreed to changing the meeting dates for October through January, due to scheduling conflicts, mostly with school holidays. The meeting dates for these months are now Tuesday, Oct. 18; Monday, Nov. 14; Monday, Dec. 12; and Monday, Jan. 23.
