The Jacksonville Independent School District honored 28 teachers who had received designations through the Texas Education Agency’s Teacher Incentive Allotment program. These teachers were recognized at the May 15 board meeting.
The TIA program designates teachers in three categories: Recognized, Exemplary and Master. Of the 28 Jacksonville teachers, seven were noted as Recognized, 12 as Exemplary and nine as Master teachers. These are:
RECOGNIZED: Guillermo Correa, Andrea Foreman, David Hoeffner, Melissa Leavins, Margarita Luna, Karla Munoz and Jeri Summerville
EXEMPLARY: Sandra Edwards, Trevor Ewalt, Linda Guinn, Katherine Lacy, Jarrett Leahy, Tiffanie McDaniel, Cinnamon McKey, Jamie Peasley, Danielle Sides, Grace Wall, Spencer Wright and Trai Wooddell
MASTER: Laura Essary, Carmen Fiscal, Maria Galvan, Stephanie Ganske, Delayne Gibson, Jenna Jaramillo, Mandy Johnston, Samantha Kraus, Roel Ramirez
These teachers qualified based on student growth and teacher observation data, according to the district. They will be awarded compensation totaling over $428,000 for the 2022-2023 school year and will continue to receive additional compensation for the next five years.
Teachers will continue to be nominated for additional levels every year, according to the district.
