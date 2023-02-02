...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the
following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette,
Little River, Miller, Nevada, and Union. In Louisiana,
Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto,
Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red
River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina,
Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris,
Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby,
Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood.
* Through this afternoon
* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Low- water crossings also may become flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of heavy rainfall will continue today across portions
of the Four State Region. Additional rainfall amounts of one
to two inches with isolated higher amounts will be possible
through late this afternoon. This additional rainfall will
quickly run off and generate new rises on area waterways, and
possibly result in additional flooding. Soils remain very
saturated in the wake of extensive heavy rains that have
fallen over the last week, with many creeks, bayous, and lakes
rising to near or in excess of flood stage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor future forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
