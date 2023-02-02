buses.jpg

Jacksonville ISD announced a delayed start to the school day Thursday, Feb. 2, with buses running two hours behind normally scheduled pick up times.

The beginning of the school day for each campus, along with drop off times are:

• Elementary: 9:40 a.m. start; drop off beginning at 9:15 a.m.

• Nichols Intermediate: 9:35 a.m. start; drop off beginning at 9:10 a.m.

• Jacksonville Middle School: 9:50 a.m. start; drop off beginning at 9:10 a.m.

• Jacksonville High School: 10:15 a.m. start; drop off beginning at 9:45 a.m.

• Compass/Empowerment: 10:15 a.m. start; drop off beginning at 9:45 a.m.

The Bullard, Troup and Rusk ISDs have posted to social media that their respective districts will proceed on their regular schedules.

