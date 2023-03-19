The city of Jacksonville notified residents Saturday afternoon that portions of the city are experiencing the delivery of discolored domestic water, but assures the water is safe for normal use.
The discoloration is caused by iron or manganese sediments that have settled in the water pipes over time, but neither pose a health risk. Iron and manganese are both naturally present. Additionally, iron pipes in the distribution system can be a source of iron discoloration.
The discoloration appears to be most prevalent in the southeastern quadrant of the city, according to the notice, and is due to the outage of a water well caused by a power surge. This may impact the city’s water cooperative customers.
The city is making every effort to expedite repairs to the well, as well as performing targeted flushing operations to reduce sedimentation in the water supply.
The city advises flushing one’s cold water tap for five to 10 minutes should clear up discolored water.
