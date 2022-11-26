Don your bells, your Christmas clothes, join Santa, and take a run as the sixth annual Jacksonville Jingle Jog is back! Presented by CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville, the Jingle Jog proceeds help fund the Rotary Club of Jacksonville’s scholarship program, benefiting Jacksonville High School seniors. Last year, a donation of $5,000 helped deserving students continue their education.
“I realize the importance of being actively involved in our local community and giving back whenever and however possible,” said Barry Lofquist, Administrator for CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville. “This event gives us the opportunity to do just that – give back to the community that has been so good to us.”
Registration for the Jingle Jog is now open, the deadline to guarantee t-shirt sizes is Friday, Dec. 2nd, and is open to both runners and walkers.
Chick-fil-A will provide breakfast and Santa is expected to arrive via CHRISTUS Life Flight and will be available for pictures for all those in attendance.
Packet pickup begins 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at the CHRISTUS Fitness Center, 2026 S. Jackson St., and race day packets are available from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The kids dash will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the 5K beginning immediately after.
