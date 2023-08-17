A job fair in Jacksonville is slated for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, in the gym of Central Baptist Church, 1909 E. Rusk Street.
The event gives those seeking jobs or thinking of a career change an opportunity to visit one or many of the businesses that are ready to hire. An estimated 40 businesses, currently hiring for various positions are expected to be present.
Participating businesses include:
• AARP,
• AT Staffing,
• Austin Bank,
• Baker Ripley – Workforce Solutions East Texas Childcare,
• Builder’s Best,
• Cardinal Health,
• Cherokee County,
• Cherokee Trails Nursing,
• Chick-fil-A,
• Christus Mother Frances,
• Christus – Aramark,
• Express Employment Professionals,
• Holiday Inn Express,
• Jacksonville Healthcare Center,
• Jacksonville ISD,
• Jacksonville Police Department,
• Lu-Ve,
• Madix,
• Modine,
• Rusk State Hospital,
• Spherion Staffing,
• Supercuts,
• T-Mobile,
• Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice,
• The Legacy Nursing Home,
• UT Health Jacksonville,
• Woodmen Life,
• Workforce Solutions East Texas and
• Xander Mills.
For details on becoming a vendor, contact Workforce Solutions East Texas at 903-747-1330 or send email to Khaleelah.waalee@twc.texas.gov.
The annual job fair is sponsored by Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation, Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Solutions East Texas.
