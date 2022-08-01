Looking for a job? Looking to hire? Jacksonville’s Job Fair is happening Thursday, Aug. 11, 12 noon until 6 p.m. at People’s Church on Highway 79.
An estimated 50-plus businesses will be available to visit with those looking for a job or thinking about changing their career.
For those hiring, there is NO fee to participate. Each business will receive a six-foot table with two chairs, available Wi-Fi and complimentary lunch, provided by Super 1 Foods. Just contact Khaleelah Waalee by sending an email to Khaleelah.waalee@twc.texas.gov or by calling 903-747-1330, Workforce Solutions East Texas, to reserve your table no later than Thursday, Aug. 4.
The Job Fair is sponsored by the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation and organized by the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce Job Fair Committee and Texas Workforce Solutions. Serving on the committee are Crystal Bateman, Chair; Nathan Jones, Economic Development Division Chair and committee members Kim Stacy, Lauren Carter, Shane Pace, Sherri McDonald, Khaleelah Waalee and Peggy Renfro.
For additional information, contact Khaleelah Waalee, 903-747-1330, or Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, 903-586-2217.
