The Jacksonville Christmas parade, which took place Thursday, was the first in a series of holiday events scheduled in Cherokee County.
Gallatin will host its Christmas parade at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Participants in the parade are asked to begin lining up at noon at the Gallatin Community Center. Cash prizes of $50 and $25 will be given to the first and second place floats, respectively.
The annual Christmas parade in Rusk is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. The theme for the 2022 parade is “Christ is Born.”
Check-in for parade participants begins at 5 p.m. in the Austin Bank parking lot, 216 S. Main. Participants must be on-site no later than 5:15 p.m. and have their entry fee of five non-perishable food items. Float winners will be determined in three categories, Best Decorated, Most Lit and Best Themed.
The Rusk Chamber notes last year’s parade was clocked at 30 minutes in length, so find a comfortable spot on the downtown square and settle in.
Troup’s annual Christmas parade is slated for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Entrants are requested to be in line by 5 p.m. For safety reasons, the Troup Chamber has requested no candy or other items be thrown from vehicles. However, any walking groups may hand items to spectators if they wish.
Should the event need to be rescheduled due to weather, the parade will take place Tuesday, Dec. 13.
The city of New Summerfield will host a Christmas parade at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, immediately followed by a holiday festival. The event will feature a tree-lighting ceremony at City Hall, 13280 SH 110; music, hot cocoa, hamburgers, cookies and more. Santa is joining the festivities and will be available for pictures, so make certain to bring a camera.
In Alto, the annual Lions Club Christmas Parade is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. Entry line-up begins at 5 p.m at the Alto Missionary Baptist Church parking lot, 395 Hwy 294 W./Elkhart Street. A $50 prize will be presented to the best entry.
