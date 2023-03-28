The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club hosted its ninth annual shootout March 18. The shootout, the club’s one and only fundraiser each year, benefits approximately three dozen local, youth-focused charities and non-profit organizations.
This year’s event was co-chaired by Britian McKinney and Crystal Bateman. The shootout drew 20 teams, 80 shooters, 30-plus volunteers and many spectators.
Winners of the 2023 benefit were:
Teams
• 1st – Orange Crush, Lee and Kim Tackett, Mike and Tobie Herrington , 335 points
• 2nd – Stika Samurai (sponsored by Triple Crown Acquisitions), Ryder Williams, Ty Collins, Tate Justman and Palmer Thompson, 323 points
• 3rd – Wing Masters (sponsored by Action Finance), Miles Prcin, Josh Speck, Bruce Hesterley, Hunter Clark, 315 points
Overall Shooter
• 1st – Brian Fields, sponsored by Woodmen Life, 96 points
• 2nd – Lee Tacket and Mike Herrington (from Team Crush), 90 points
• 3rd – William Paine, 88 points
Junior Shooter
• 1st – Dax Sullivan
• 2nd – Cole Ford
• 3rd – Jack Suggs
Overall Woman: Kim Tacket, 84 points
It was noted the second place team members were all under the age of 18 and have previously participated in the junior, or youth division. This year, the group chose to shoot in the same division as the adults, finishing second as a team, with one member earning the fourth spot as overall shooter. Ryder Williams earned 86 points, just two behind the third place winner at 88.
While the event is organized Kiwanis Club members, they give credit for its success to the donations, monetary and otherwise, given by businesses and others within the community. Sponsorships, combined with the raffles held at the event, provide enough funds for the Kiwanis Club to contribute to the community all year long, as well as allocate specific funds towards a big project that benefits youth, according to organizers. The Kiwanis Club extended special thanks to Chris Ryan of Retriever Sporting Clays, Chick-fil-A, Sadler’s, Beal Ranch, Connect Services and Sew Southern.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets from 12 to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Jacksonville College, inside the Norman Library building.
For more information, attend a meeting, visit kiwanisclubjacksonville.org, find the organization on Facebook at facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066143756848 or send email to jvilletxkiwanis@gmail.com.
