The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club, a non-profit organization that focuses on programs benefiting children, will celebrate 100 years since its organization later this year. Established Sept. 11, 1923, the club has continued its mission ‘to change the world one child and one community at a time, through the addition of new members.
The club currently has a membership of 48, with three new members inducted Thursday, March 23. New members include Todd Hinkie, Trisha Smith and Janeth Tania. All three said their reason for joining the Kiwanis was due to the organization’s focus on helping children.
Tania, who works for Austin Bank, was introduced to Kiwanis by coworker Janis Adams.
“For years she’s been talking about it and this year I’m like, I think I can handle it this year,” she said, noting she had two small children she had waited to grow up a little.
Tania is also a member of the Jacksonville Literacy Council and You! Empower.
Smith, who works as a nurse at Christus Mother Frances, was introduced to Kiwanis by coworker Jamie Maddox.
“I like to be involved in the community and helping where we can in the community,” she said.
Hinkie serves as marketing director for Chick-fil-A. He did some research for himself and discovered there was a local Kiwanis Club.
“I’ve been a member of Rotary and I was considering something to get involved in the community here and I chose Kiwanis because of the focus on kids,” he said. “We do that a lot of Chick-fil-A. That’s just a big part of our brand, working with families and kids and doing things for strengthening the family. I thought, it’s an even better fit for that reason.”
Lourdes Camacho presented a new member orientation, noting benefits of being a Kiwanis member include changing the lives of children, improving the community, building friendships and enhancing leadership skills. The club provides leadership opportunities through their several club committees and community service projects.
The Kiwanis Club, through a single annual fundraiser, donates monetarily to many youth-focused and family/child service groups such as Boy Scouts of America, Cherokee & Anderson County Crisis Center, Cherokee County Child & Family Services, Elijah’s Retreat, Jacksonville Chamber’s Adopt-a School program, Jacksonville Education Foundation, Jacksonville High School Key Club, Jacksonville Public Library’s summer reading program and Living Alternatives, among many others.
Following the orientation, Lana Chapman read the Kiwanis objectives to the group and the three new members pledged to support the principles of the organization. They were given pins as well as certificates, presented by Division Lt. Governor Chris Green, who was in attendance.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Jacksonville College, inside the Norman Library building.
For more information about the local Kiwanis, visit kiwanisclubjacksonville.org, find the organization on Facebook at facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066143756848 or send email to jvilletxkiwanis@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.