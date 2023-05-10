The newly formed Jacksonville Leadership Alumni Association will host a meet and greet event at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, May 18. Alumni members are encouraged to bring family and friends to meet and mingle with Jacksonville Leadership alumni at Taco Torres, 217 S. Main, in downtown.
As an alumni of the Jacksonville Leadership program, participants will have the opportunity to reconnect with old friends and colleagues, as well as meet new members of the growing community.
The meet and greet will provide a fun and informal atmosphere to network, share ideas and learn about the vision and goals of the alumni association.
Organizers believe the Jacksonville Leadership Alumni Association will provide valuable opportunities for personal and professional growth.
The goal of the association is to build a group that supports the leaders within the community. To further the goals of the Leadership Institute, plans include fostering a leadership class for early teens and instituting a scholarship program
Alumni members are asked to consider attending the event to share their ideas, provide feedback and to celebrate this new chapter in the community.
For questions or to RSVP, contact Stacy at 1-813-944-7822.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.