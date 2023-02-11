The Jacksonville Leadership Institute has chosen to make improvements to the children’s playground at the Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary. The aim of the project is to raise funds to purchase new equipment for the playground.
The Jacksonville Leadership Institute is a nine-month program offered by the Jacksonville Chamber of commerce that provides training and tours of community resources. Meetings, conducted monthly, each have a theme such as industry, healthcare, education, social services and government.
Class members volunteer for various committees, with the project committee choosing and presenting projects to the entire class. A vote is taken and the entire class works towards completing the chosen project. The BMA Seminary playground was chosen as the project for this year’s class. It is in disrepair and potentially unsafe for use. Approximately a dozen students and professors currently living in campus housing have families with children who could benefit from playground improvements.
JLI students discussed the possibility with BMA President Charley Holmes, Dean Philip Attebery, and Business Manager Chris Proctor. All three were reportedly thrilled and a bit emotional at being selected.
Those who wish to donate towards the purchase of new playground equipment may contact the Chamber of Commerce at 903-586-2501 or send email to info@jacksonvilletexas.com. A flyer can also be found on the Jacksonville Chamber Facebook page, posted Jan. 30, that has a QR code which links directly to an online payment venue.
For more information about the Jacksonville Leadership Institute, visit jacksonvilletexas.com/jlead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.