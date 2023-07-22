The Jacksonville Public Library rewarded student readers who participated in its six-week summer reading program, “All Together Now,” Wednesday, July 19.
The library provided certificates of participation to students, along with an ice cream bar, featuring vanilla ice cream and an array of toppings. During the event, program winners were announced. The individual with the largest number of reading logs recorded in each age group, of the more than 80 registered in the program, earned electronic tablets.
This year’s winners were:
• Abby Loe, 18 months to first grade
• Annmarie Hernandez, second through fifth grade
• Lyla Lytle, teens
Hernandez said reading is fun and you can think about being in the story and imagine the pages being real. Her current favorites are the Dork Diaries by Rachel Renee Russell.
Lytle has been reading a five-book series by Raina Telgemeier. She says she reads as much as she can.
Samantha Lytle, Children’s Service Coordinator for the library, can attest that the reading program benefits even those new to reading. Her five-year-old, Christopher, enjoyed Wonderbooks, which include an audioplayer that reads aloud while the reader turns the pages and follows along. Lytle said Christopher now recognizes many sight words from utilizing Wonderbooks.
Lytle’s older son Philip, age 11, has graduated from graphic novels to chapter books while daughter Lyla participated as both a reader and a volunteer in this year’s reading program.
A trio of teens, including Lytle, provided more than 100 hours of service during the six-week program. Volunteers included Lytle, with 42 volunteer hours; Adrian Hernandez, 39 hours; and Alyssa Singleton, who joined during the last weeks of the program, 11 hours.
Awards presented were not only for individual readers. Three families of program participants were awarded tickets to Splash Kingdom. Parents who consented to taking their families to the water park were entered in a drawing for sets of five general admission tickets. Drawing winners included Samantha Smith, Judy Smith (no relation) and Victoria Cardenas.
Lytle, who had directed the program, announced she is already looking forward to next year’s summer reading program, the theme of which will be “Adventure Begins at Your Library.”
