The Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce, is hosting a series of crochet classes free of charge to participants. The classes, open to middle-school age and older, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, March 11, 18, 25 and April 1.
The class requires yarn and a size H (or size 8 or 5mm) crochet hook, although small bundles of yarn can be provided and hooks can be borrowed from the library if participants do not have their own.
“We are very excited to have these classes available at the library and we have sewing classes coming soon,” stated Library Director Trina Stidham. “We hope to provide more cottage industry classes in the future. Whenever possible we want to give students an opportunity to try a new skill before they make a large investment in materials and equipment. It is great when you can try something to decide if you will enjoy it.”
With the hope of providing a wide variety of additional cottage industry classes, the library is seeking volunteer teachers, whether craftspeople, hobbyists or entrepreneurs, wiling to give presentations or live demonstrations about their particular interests.
For more information, or to volunteer, contact the Jacksonville Public Library by calling 903-586-7664 or sending email to library@jacksonvilletx.org.
