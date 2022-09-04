The Jacksonville Public Library, in celebration of the purchase of new tools to be made available for public use, is hosting a special event in which the new tools and equipment will be displayed and demonstrations will be given on their uses. The purchases were made possible by a grant from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.
Author and speaker R. David Lankes has been quoted as saying, “Bad libraries build collections, good libraries build services, great libraries build communities.”
On Monday, Sept. 12, the library will show off its new tools and equipment, purchased through grant funds, that will provide a new opportunity for adults and kids alike to expand their horizons, learn new skills and have fun!
Communities are built around a shared interest or activity and that is exactly what these new tools, mostly STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) related activity items, will create. They will expand the capabilities of our children to learn and create and imagine. From 12 to 2 p.m., the items will be displayed and explained for adults. An event will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to introduce the new tools to children and youth.
The Texas State Library and Archives Commission recently awarded funding to the Jacksonville Public Library under its Community Advancement Package Grant program. CAPs are designed to help libraries respond directly to identified community needs through the purchase of items that will support and advance community development through library sponsored programming and services. Each Community Advancement Package is designed to include eligible items that will assist libraries as they expand community services in specifically targeted areas.
Jacksonville Public Library began utilizing some of the materials and supplies in August, particularly in the Kids Corner program.
This project is just one of 43 made possible this year by a grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act.
TSLAC awards competitive grants annually, as funding allows. For the 2021 fiscal year, which runs from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022, TSLAC has awarded in total approximately $1.18 million in competitive grants, including 15 Special Projects grants. The Special Projects Grant supports programs seeking to expand library services to include all members of a library’s community, including those populations with special needs.
