A Jacksonville man died after a vehicle struck struck him Saturday, July 22, while he cycling on US 69 four miles north of Jacksonville, according to a Department of Public Safety preliminary report.
DPS said the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe struck Derrick Wayne Steele, 49, of Jacksonville, as both were traveling north on US 69. Steele was not wearing a helmet.
The posted speed in the area of the crash is 70 mph.
Steele was pronounced by Justice of the Peace Brenda Dominy.
The driver of the Tahoe sustained no injuries.
No cause of the accident was stated in the report and no further information is available as DPS stated is is an ongoing investigation.
