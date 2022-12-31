A Jacksonville man was sentenced to three years in prison earlier this month for his role in the 2021 shooting death at a daiquiri shop in Tyler.
Originally charged with murder, Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, 24, plead guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 114th District Court in Tyler, in relation to the incident that claimed the life of Tyisha Brown, 46, of Katy. Two others were also injured in the shooting, which occurred on June 25, 2021.
Brown was at the New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris celebrating her birthday, which was the following day, according to Tyler Police. Early reports stated witnesses saw people fighting before the shooting, during which several rounds entered the restaurant where the decedent was struck.
Lofton surrendered himself to authorities in July 2021.
Jaderick Willis, one of the injured, was treated and released but was later identified as another suspect in the case. He also turned himself in during July 2021 and remains in the Smith County jail on a $750,000 bond. Willis has been charged with murder.
