Members of the Marine Corps League Detachment 1381 gathered at Lake Jacksonville Saturday to celebrate the organization’s 12th anniversary. Half the League’s membership, along with many of their family members, attended the event.
The Marine Corps League is a volunteer organization that supports Marines and contributes to the community. The Jacksonville detachment provides an honor guard, color guard, scholarships for Cherokee County school students and participates in Toys for Tots and Marines Helping Marines.
The group also picks up litter along Tena Street, between S. Jackson and Bolton Streets, according to Sgt. at Arms Jack Sheridan.
The League meets regularly on the third Monday of the month but conducted a special meeting at Saturday’s gathering.
“I am so pleased that so many showed up, I really am,” Commandant Bob Martin said. “It’s good to see people outside of the lodge and out here in the open. It’s a different atmosphere.”
Patrick Murray, former District 8 Vice Commandant, who had not yet been replaced, presented awards during the event. The Department Activity Report Award was presented to Bob Martin on behalf of Detachment 1381, which earned First Place Category 2.
Individual awards went to Joe Williams and Bob Martin.
Williams, who was not present, earned the Distinguished Citizen Award. The certificate noted his work as Jacksonville Police Chief and the national distinctions the department earned for their National Night Out events in 2021 (fifth) and 2022 (second).
Williams certificate stated:
“Joe Williams is a member of the Jacksonville Detachment 1381 and demonstrated great leadership and initiative while serving as Chief of Police. Joe William’s service, performance and attention to detail reflect great credit upon himself and the highest ideals of the Marine Corps League.”
Martin received the Meritorious Service Award for reestablishing the Detachment Awards Program at the Jacksonville Marine Corps League.
Martin’s certificate stated:
“His submission of each monthly activity report was comprehensive and provided a very detailed view of the Detachment engagement and participation in supporting the Marine Corps and the Marine Corps League brand in Jacksonville.”
New life members, Rodney Acker, Peter Eads and Tim Jelmerich, were recognized and presented pins. A life member is one who has paid lifetime dues and is no longer required to pay annual dues. The League has seven new life members for the year, bringing the total to 30 of its 52 members, according to Martin.
The number of life members is incredible, compared to any other detachment around, said Chaplain Ron Seeton.
New member Alex Argueta, one of about 10 added over the last year, was also acknowledged.
“We’ve had a good year,” Martin said.
Finally, the seven remaining charter members were recognized. These included Martin, Shannon Murphrey, Jack Sheridan, Wayne Pelton, Richard Southern and David Thomason.
“One of the things that I’m most proud of is that we can communicate with everybody and we don’t have the hostility that some of the detachments have,” Martin said. “We have our differences, don’t get me wrong, but we have been able to work through them. We have one goal and that is the Marine Corps League and what we can do with it.”
Members of the Marine Corps League meet the third Monday of the month at the VFW Hall, located at 201 Memorial Dr. in Jacksonville.
For information about the Jacksonville Marine Corps League, visit marinesjvilletexas.com or look for the Marine Corps League Jacksonville Texas Det.# 1381 Facebook page.
To contact the League, call 972-977-1524.
