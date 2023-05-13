Jacksonville took steps to initiate road improvement projects within the city by approving contracts for related services.
Canada Street, between South Bolton and South Jackson, took priority with the city. Council approved an engineering contract, not to exceed $350,000, with Schaumburg & Polk, Inc for design, bidding and construction phase services for improvements to Canada Street between South Bolton and South Jackson.
“They have proposed a four-part professional services agreement to help the city enhance and improve that section of Canada, as you mentioned, between South Jackson and South Bolton Streets,” City Manager James Hubbard said. “The four parts are this: preliminary design, final design, bidding assistance and then construction phase services, to include inspection and reporting.”
A personal service contract with Chuck Samson III, P.E. and a construction services contract with Robin Smart for the improvement of various streets.
“We did discuss several other road sections in addition to Canada St. in the last couple of workshops,” Hubbard said. “These other road segments and some that we hope that we can add with available budget are less intense.”
The roads proposed to be addressed first were:
• Burma Road, from Pine to Jeff Davis, 0.29 mile
• Bailey Lane, from Drip Rock to O’Keefe, 0.53 mi.
• Idle Creek, from Byrd to Lakeshore, 0.25 mile
• Lake Park Lane, from Byrd to end, 0.26 mile
• Pineda, from Lakeshore to US 79, 1.12 miles
“We do anticipate being able to add multiple road segments into this list here,” Hubbard said.
Road segments may be ready to be bid within 90 days. However, it is unknown when work on these projects will begin, as the city is waiting for engineering assessments and taking other factors into consideration.
“[Samson’s] thinking, based on our budget, that we may have six to nine months of construction ahead of us in terms of all these roads. It may be a little inconvenient, but it’s going to be a lot of improvement around town,” Hubbard said.
Three motions were presented from executive session. The first motion was to authorize the city manager to place for auction Lots 2, 3 and 4 on County Road 3113 Summit Subdivision, and Lot 1 Block 3 of Lake Springs Subdivision. The second item was to authorize the city manager to negotiate a 12-month lease, at $3,000 per month, with Wesley Beard for property at 2050/2060 N. Jackson Street. The last motion out of executive session authorizes the city manager and city attorney to take steps they deem necessary to facilitate the move of Meals on Wheels from the Vanishing Texana Museum building. A notice was provided April 2022 to Meals on Wheels regarding the need for the organization to vacate the property. All three motions were approved.
Other approved items included:
• Fiscal year 2022-2023 budget adjustments
• An ordinance and policy regarding dredging in Lake Jacksonville
• Plat of the Custom Coils Subdivision
• A lease with American Custom Coils
• A tax rebate to two national retail properties
The consent agenda was also approved, in whole, and consisted of:
• Previous meeting minutes
• A contract extension for the city attorney
• Declaring items purchased with the civic center as surplus and placing them for auction
• The auction of medic 1 ambulance
• Temporary street closure of Commerce Street at South Ragsdale to just before the JEDCO parking lot from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, for the Chamber of Commerce’s grand opening
The newly elected mayor and council members were sworn in. Each had run unopposed and had previously been certified as elected. These included Mayor Randy Gorham, District 3 Councilman Tim McRae, who was elected by council as mayor pro tem; and Latitia Horace, District 1 Councilwoman.
Robinson was honored for his 20 years of service on the city council. Some of the accomplishments Gorham said were completed during Robinson’s tenure on the council included moving the public works department to its current location, expansion of Nichols Green Park, construction of the current city hall, construction of the public safety complex, the relocation and remodel of the Jacksonville Public Library, relocation, remodel and expansion of the Vanishing Texana Museum, the purchase of new civic center and multiple improvements and additions at Lincoln Park.
Robinson was presented a plaque from the city, a certificate of special recognition from Congressman Jake Ellzey and it was noted a proclamation from Senator Nichols expected to arrive next week.
Gorham read a proclamation declaring May 15-21, 2023 as Police Week. He presented the proclamation to Police Chief Joe Williams.
“To the city council, mayor, city manager’s office and especially the community; we have the best police department that we could possibly provide you right now. We have great employees that are dedicated, some of them up to 30-plus years. The love this community and they love y’all,” Williams said.
He also announced the annual Police Officers Memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17.
A second proclamation was read by the mayor, designating May as Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month. The purpose of the proclamation was to encourage motorists to be aware of motorcyclists while on the road.
Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation President Shane Pace named Holiday Inn Express as Business of the Month. Representatives of the hotel announced upgrades and renovations will be completed over the next couple of years.
