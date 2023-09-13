The city of Jacksonville announced Paul Findley as the incoming fire chief and director of emergency management. He is expected to start in mid-October.
Findley got his start in fire service with the Jacksonville Fire Department, where he worked from 1994 to 1998. His father was also a Jacksonville firefighter from 1972 to 1983.
Findley’s return to the Jacksonville Fire Department follows a 20-plus year career with the city of Tyler Fire Department, where he most recently served as the fire marshal and the department’s public information officer.
“I am incredibly honored to serve my beloved hometown as fire chief. Leading the men and women of the department forward in service to this community is a humbling assignment,” said Findley.
The selection of Findley follows a competitive process with more than fifteen candidates from around the country. Input from current fire department personnel and an interview panel including Chief J.P. Steelman of the Longview Fire Department helped shape the selection.
“I am thrilled by this announcement”, said City Manager James Hubbard. “Paul is returning with the fruits of dedication and growth to benefit our department and citizens. It is clear he values people and performance.”
A public welcome reception for Chief Findley will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the Public Safety Complex, 911 S. Bolton St. The city invites the public to attend and show support.
Findley holds an associate degree from Jacksonville College, a bachelor’s degree from LeTourneau University, and a master’s degree from Grand Canyon University. He is a certified firefighter and a licensed paramedic in the State of Texas and has a track record of commitment to continuing education and implementation of best practices.
Findley replaces Fire Chief Keith Fortner, who retired in July after more than 22 years of service with the Jacksonville Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.