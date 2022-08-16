Jayden W. Little, a 2018 Jacksonville High School graduate, was promoted to the rank of sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corp on Aug. 1, 2022. He was pinned by his wife Gracie Jackson Little and his former sergeant, Josh Soltis of Hawaii.
Little is currently serving in aviation logistics.
Little graduated Marine boot camp in 2018 as a private first class and squad leader. He has earned numerous awards and decorations, since that time as he furthers his career. His awards include:
• National Defensive Service Medal
• Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal
• Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
• 2 Certificates of Commendation
• Expert Rifle
Little is the son of Kristy Lumpkins Perry and Shannon and Stacey Little. His grandparents are Cheryl Lumpkins and the late Eddie Lumpkins, and W.H. and Joyce Little. He is the son-in-law of Paul and Shelia Jackson.
