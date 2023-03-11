SHE IS A CONTINUAL work in progress... She is feeling free and scared all in the same breath… she is bold but timid… and all those things are valid. All of those things are okay to be… because she is building her dream. She is living her life on her terms… and that wild eyed fiery child is finding her way to the surface again… she is designing the life she was born to live. She is every woman I know. She is beautiful and powerful… she is you.
Written and published by Emily Hinch Cauble, the above quote could apply to the artist herself.
Cauble, a 2000 graduate of Jacksonville High School, is the founder and principal artist for Hinch.kin, a surface pattern design firm based in Flower Mound.
The daughter of the late Jerry Hinch, and Jackie Hinch Sessions of Jacksonville, Cauble started her textile artistry business in May of 2022, after working for 16 years in the landscape design business for high-end residences in the Dallas area.
“I loved working in landscape design,” Cauble said, “but there were several reasons I needed to make a change. I was homeschooling my kids at the time, and wanted the opportunity to work from home. Also, I was feeling a little burnt out; working with live materials can be stressful.”
Cauble and her husband, Chad, are parents to three children – Avery, 13; Camden, 10; and Henley, 2 - and she was expecting her third child when she began considering the career change, but it was not until after she experienced a heart attack following the birth of Henley that she decided to move forward with the idea.
“I think it opened my eyes,” she said. “It reminded me that you only have one chance to do what you are called to do. I always felt that I was supposed to be using my creativity in a different way.”
Her love of nature has remained with her, however, and Cauble, who earned a degree in horticulture from Stephen F. Austin University, said it is the focus for much of her design.
“My home, my church for sure is nature. Most everything I do is derived from nature,” she said.
Her business, Hinch.kin, features a line of hand towels, hat bands and napkins, all designed by Cauble, although some of the manufacturing is done elsewhere. She also plans to launch a line of throw pillows and other products for the home in the spring and summer.
She chose the name “Hinch.kin” for her business for two reasons.
“Hinch is my maiden name, and my mom always called us her little “hinch-kins” growing up! I think I chose that for two reasons: 1) I wanted to create an inclusive atmosphere, where people feel like they are part of the family, and 2) there were no boys in my family to carry on that name, so to me it carries on a legacy and turns tragedy into something good,” she said, referring to the loss of her father when she was only fourteen years of age.
Most of her merchandise is sold through her website, hinchkin.com, but she recently participated in a market event in the city where she now resides, Flower Mound, and said her hat bands were good sellers, in particular. She plans to sell her products in additional marketing events later this year, and also plans to market the items in stores.
“My hope is to get my product into different stores and boutiques,” she said, “and maybe in the future, have my own store.”
Although she still homeschools her ten-year-old, he plans to go back to public school in the fall. Her 13-year-old daughter has already started back to public schooling, and with both gone for part of the day, Cauble said that will free some of the time for her design business, while still giving her the opportunity to keep her two-year-old at home while she works.
The Hinch.kin company partners with non-profits to give back to the community. Currently, the non-profit to which she donates 10 percent of her business is Helping Hands for Little Hearts, a charity that provides protein-packed power snacks to food insecure children.
She said she has two favorite patterns in her hand towel collection.
“My neighbor is a butterfly photographer. She had taken some pictures of a paper-white butterfly. Its wings were tattered and uneven. That was the inspiration for my pattern. I see the design as representative of all our journeys; in spite of the trials we endure, we are still beautiful,” she said.
The artist also enjoys her firefly design. “It’s a fun take on one of my favorite childhood pastimes: chasing fireflies,” she said. “It reminds me that our lights are all different, but they can still shine as bright.”
Hand towels and the other products designed by Cauble can be purchased on hinchkin.com, and more information can be found on the same website or on the Facebook page, hinch.kin.
Her Facebook page also includes words of wisdom she shares with those who visit the site. One such quote aptly sums the determination the Jacksonville native shows in achieving her dreams, as well as an encouragement to others.
“(Live) life on purpose: you get this one life – live it. Do the thing you’ve been wanting to do. Take the leap; don’t look back, except to see just how far you’ve come, and to revel in the glory of living,” she said.
