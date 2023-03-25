Editor’s Note: New Beginnings is our annual update on progress in the fields of business, health and education. We invite you to follow along with the news of the day in 2023 through our print and digital outlets: The printed edition of the Jacksonville Progress, our homepage at www.jacksonvilleprogress.com and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JacksonvilleProgress.
Cassi Wilbur, an emergency room nurse at UT Health-Jacksonville was honored with the DAISY Award in February of this year. She received a DAISY award pin and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
The DAISY Foundation was instituted in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 from complications of an autoimmune disease. (DAISY is an acronym of Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The DAISY Award is a recognition program established to honor nurses for their efforts on behalf of patients and their families. The program is utilized by healthcare facilities and schools of nursing in all 50 states and 35 other countries and territories, according to daisyfoundation.org.
Wilbur was nominated by fellow nurse Callie Jackson, who described Wilbur’s care of a patient who arrived at a crowded emergency room with a rapid heart rate. Wilbur remained with the patient as medication was administered, explaining to the patient what she could expect.
“Cassi showed compassion and went above and beyond for this patient in reassuring her during this feeling of fright that everything was going to be OK,” Jackson wrote. “Being witness to this event reminds me why we are here and what our job is about. As a fellow nurse, we sometimes forget that although we may be tired and/or stressed, being compassionate and ‘just being there’ is sometimes what patients need most.”
Wilbur, who became a nurse in 2008, has spent her entire career working in the UT Health system.
She began working in the neurological intensive care unit before moving to the emergency room at the Tyler hospital. She then moved to the ER in Jacksonville.
Wilbur admits the Tyler hospital sees the more critical patients, where there are more resources and a larger staff available compared to Jacksonville.
“That doesn’t mean that [Jacksonville’s] care is less appropriate, just that it requires us to depend on each other in a different way, kind of on a different level, knowing each other more closely as far as what people are capable of and what their background is,” Wilbur said. “Much more, literally, like a family.”
Where in Tyler it was less likely a staff member would know those who worked outside one’s own shift, the Jacksonville hospital staff gets to know those with whom they work.
“The nuances of how we communicate under stress, we know that about each other,” Wilbur said. “The way that we communicate is definitely more fluid and more smooth.”
The daily stresses of being a nurse, especially an ER nurse, come from physical demands, mental strain and emotional upheaval, according to Wilbur. There are days when she said she feels as if she’s run a marathon.
“But then, the emotional and psychological, it’s when we do get invested in each other – coworkers, the community,” Wilbur said. “In the ER, we know how to switch that off in the moment, but it’s hard sometimes not to take that home and to wonder how they’re doing.”
When asked how she dealt with stress, Wilbur recalled advice she received long ago.
“I was told in nursing school, actually it was suggested to our class, that if you are in a helping profession that you also seek help.
“I do see a counselor,” Wilbur said. “I started seeing that person years ago when other things were going on. But, I’ve maintained that relationship because there are times that I debrief about things that have happened at work in a safe place where I don’t feel like it’s going to necessarily trigger or upset a coworker who was there, too. For me, I have to talk through certain things. I would be lying if I said that there was nothing that happened, nothing that rolled in the ER that didn’t profoundly affect me.”
Aside from the debriefing, Wilbur occasionally splurges for some personal pampering, paying the little extra to receive a foot and calf massage during a pedicure.
“You’ve not lived until you’ve had that,” she said.
Wilbur said the greatest stress from her job is the pressure she puts on herself to “be excellent in every situation every time.”
“I really like helping alleviate patients’ fears or their families’ by teaching them what’s happening and what to expect. I firmly believe that knowledge is power,” she said. “That allows them to champion their own health care, if they understand more of what’s going on.”
Using as example the interaction for which she had been nominated, Wilbur explained that while she had never experienced a racing heart or the effects of the medication, she had been told by patients what the medication feels like. She has also witnessed those who have gone through such experiences without knowing what to expect.
“Doing this as long as I have, there were times when we went through exactly what we did with her and the patient wasn’t coached. So, I saw first hand. Even if it was my patient, I didn’t necessarily know years ago, the medicine that we were going to give her to save her was at first going to feel very uncomfortable. You add the fear and this uncomfortable feeling and we’ve had it really provoke anxiety.”
Wilbur now details for patients what to expect if there is an opportunity to do so.
“I really like being able to teach and alleviate the fear that comes with having an emergency problem and that opportunity doesn’t always present itself, but when it does I like to jump on it,” she said.
Although she was aware of the nomination arising from such actions, Wilbur said she was ‘completely shocked” when she was announced as the award winner during a staff meeting.
“I was very surprised and very honored,” she said. “It was very touching.
“Seeing [Jackson’s] response to me just being myself kind of rejuvenated me, too. It’s kind of hard to explain but it was definitely motivating and encouraging and really humbling.”
Wilbur said she didn’t think about the instance that prompted her nomination as being anything special or different from the norm.
“I think I’m correct in saying that most of us have been touched somewhere in our lives by good nursing. It’s nice to know that,” Wilbur said. “We like to believe that we affect people and, if we really think about it, we know that we do. But, sometimes it’s nice to receive a tangible expression.”
For more information about the DAISY Award, visit daisyfoundation.org/daisy-award.
To nominate a nurse for the DAISY Award, visit daisyfoundation.org.
For information about UT Health-Jacksonville, visit uthealthjacksonville.com.
